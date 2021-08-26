Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ranks High in ESPN's Best 25 Under 25

Budding Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to ESPN's best 25 players under the age of 25 list.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly come on as one of the top young stars in the league.

So much so, that ESPN recently ranked him in their best 25 under 25 list.

Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at No. 10 on the list, behind the likes of Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Isaiah Roby. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Following two years massive improvement, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a highly-coveted prospect for Oklahoma City. In just his third season he averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists on incredible efficiency. He shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3-point land and 80 percent from the line.

Impressively, Gilgeous-Alexander is also the fourth-youngest amongst the top 10 players on the list, older than just Doncic, Ball and Williamson.

Following the Thunder’s young guard are Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Ja Morant to round out the top-15.

Other notable names include Trae Young at No. 16, Domantas Sabonis at No. 18 and Tyrese Haliburton at No. 21.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will see their first preseason action on Oct. 4, taking on the Hornets at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.