August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ranks High in ESPN's Best 25 Under 25

Budding Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to ESPN's best 25 players under the age of 25 list.
Author:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly come on as one of the top young stars in the league.

So much so, that ESPN recently ranked him in their best 25 under 25 list.

Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at No. 10 on the list, behind the likes of Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo.

Isaiah Roby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Isaiah Roby.

Following two years massive improvement, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a highly-coveted prospect for Oklahoma City. In just his third season he averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists on incredible efficiency. He shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3-point land and 80 percent from the line.

Recommended for You

Impressively, Gilgeous-Alexander is also the fourth-youngest amongst the top 10 players on the list, older than just Doncic, Ball and Williamson.

Following the Thunder’s young guard are Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Ja Morant to round out the top-15.

Other notable names include Trae Young at No. 16, Domantas Sabonis at No. 18 and Tyrese Haliburton at No. 21.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will see their first preseason action on Oct. 4, taking on the Hornets at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ranks High in ESPN's Best 25 Under 25

Generic
News

Best Home Matchups for the Oklahoma City Thunder Through New Year's

Lu Dort, Mark Daigneault, Thunder
News

Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Lu Dort

Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Theater: Josh Giddey Projects to be a Top NBA Passer

Presti
News

OKC's Offseason Continues to be Misunderstood After Earning C+ Grade

Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks
News

Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Mike Muscala

OKC Thunder's first game in franchise history vs the Bucks
News

Oklahoma City Thunder 2021-22 Schedule

Theo Maledon, New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball, Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Oklahoma City Brings Up the Rear in Latest Power Rankings