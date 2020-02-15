InsideTheThunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 16 as the World Team Falls to Team USA

Erik Gee

For the Thunder, All-Star weekend started with a bang. Shai Gilegous-Alexander scored 16 points in 24 minutes as his World Team came up short in the Rising Stars game losing to Team USA 151-131. 

Gilgeous-Alexander was red hot in the first half going six of eight from the floor scoring 13 points. Gilgeous-Alexander was one of six world players to finish in double digits. 

The weekend is just getting started for the second-year guard. On Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander will take part in the Taco Bell Skills Competition. He was a late add taking the place of Derrick Rose, who is sitting out with a left hip adductor strain. 

 Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only Thunder player taking part in the weekend festivities. Chris Paul is making his tenth All-Star appearance. Paul will play for Team LeBron on Sunday.  Paul spent Friday making the rounds, speaking about Players TV, Kobe Bryant, and talking with current and former players. Paul also has a new  State Farm campaign featuring Alfonso Ribeiro as the "New Chris Paul." 

For Paul, this weekend is less about projects and more about getting the chance to celebrate what is turning into a resurgence of a brilliant career. Paul is averaging 17 points in 31.8 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor. 

No matter how good he has been on the court, or at mentoring Gilgeous-Alexander. His best moment this season came when he stood up for Terrance Ferguson after Ferguson was asked about getting back into the starting rotation. Paul not only handled the situation with class and without belittling anyone, but he also showed genuine care for his teammate.

Nothing about Paul has been phony this season, and considering how must have felt at 34 getting shipped to a "rebuilding" organization, he's taken as much pride about leaving his mark on the Thunder as anyone who came before him. 

The Thunder announced that they would waive registration fees for all high school students who want to participate in the Thunder run March 9th.  The Thunder are doing this in honor of Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez, two Moore High students that were tragically killed earlier this month. For more information, log on to okcthunder.com/thunderrun. 

The Thunder gets back to work next Friday, February 21st, when they host the Nuggets at 7 pm on ESPN and Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

