Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Game-Winner Leads Thunder Over Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday evening in the nation’s capital on a late-game triple from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The win pushes the Thunder's record to 7-8 this season.

For the Wizards, Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s leading scorer once again, notching 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Thunder a 6-5 lead early on. After a scorching hot shooting stretch from Washington, OKC quickly fell behind 31-14.

With the game beginning to look like a blowout, Gilgeous-Alexander displayed why he is worthy of an all-star selection, asserting himself with three consecutive hard-earned baskets. The star guard’s take over would go on to spark an 8-0 run for the Thunder, who trailed Washington 37-29 at the end of the first quarter.

Oklahoma City clawed all the way back early in the second quarter behind a corner 3-pointer from Norman native Lindy Waters III and five points from second-year forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. As soon as the Thunder fought their way back into the game however, the Wizards got hot again, embarking on a 19-5 run that led to a 67-54 advantage for Washington at the half.

Porzingis continuously gave OKC issues in the second quarter, throwing down a monstrous dunk on Mike Muscala and knocking down three triples en route to 20 points and seven rebounds in the first half. The Wizards went 14-of-20 from downtown in the first two quarters of play.

Coming out of the break, Oklahoma City began to chip away at Washington's lead behind a 3-pointer from Robinson-Earl and an impressive driving layup from Gilgeous-Alexander over the 7-foot-3 Porzingis. SGA continued to lead the Thunder during their comeback attempt, repeatedly attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line to drag OKC back within two.

The former Kentucky guard then gave the Thunder the lead for the first time since the first quarter with a step-back three. Oklahoma City led 89-87 heading to the final frame after rookie wing Jalen Williams beat the buzzer for a quick basket at the end of the third quarter.

After a back-and-forth start to the fourth quarter, Jalen Williams grabbed the ball off the floor on a broken play and found Josh Giddey in the corner for an open three, breaking a 98-98 tie with around six minutes left in the game. Coming out of a timeout, Bradley Beal completed a three-point play to even up the contest at 101.

With just over five minutes left, Gilgeous-Alexander checked back in and immediately knocked down a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 105. The 6-foot-6 ball handler knocked two free throws moments later to tie the game at 111.

After a Jalen Williams 3-pointer and a swift drive to the basket by SGA, the Thunder led 116-113 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 118 and less than 10 seconds left, Beal nailed a mid-range shot that looked like it would be the dagger. Gilgeous-Alexander answered back, knocking down a step-back three pointer to give the Thunder a 121-120 win.

OKC will suit up again on Friday, November 18, in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.