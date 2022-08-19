Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Next Step Towards Stardom

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off another big year in Oklahoma City and the Thunder seem to be surrounding him with talent to compete soon.

The 24-year-old guard poured in 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and five rebounds last season, playing 56 games for the Thunder. Thanks to a season-opening shooting slump, Gilgeous-Alexander’s splits dropped to 45.3% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range. This shouldn’t be a concern, though, as SGA has been a very efficient scorer, as well as a 35% career 3-point shooter.

For the Thunder to call it wraps on the rebuild for good, there’s going to have to be considerable improvement on the court. Most of it starts and ends with Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s in a unique position. Most teams that are rebuilding don’t have a player near SGA’s caliber, meaning if he takes another step towards stardom he alone will win games for the Thunder. He’s that good.

There are a few areas that come to mind when thinking about Gilgeous-Alexander taking that next step. If he can build on his defensive instincts, improve his outside shooting and develop a floater in the lane.

Gilgeous-Alexander has shown flashes of his defensive potential, and has the length and instincts to become elite. When he’s locked in, he can be a great on-ball defender and seems to always come up with a few steals a game. The Thunder’s potential to turn into an elite defensive team hinges on Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey becoming better defenders.

His long range shooting isn’t a concern, but there’s room for improvement. Gilgeous-Alexander showed flashes of extended range last season but can become more consistent in that department. If teams have to respect him from way outside, it will open up the floor for everyone.

Lastly, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best finishers in the league already, and could be even better with a reliable floater. He’s hit a couple tough floaters over the past few seasons, and always seems to have the perfect touch. If he opts to take that shot more often, SGA could become lethal inside the 3-point line.

