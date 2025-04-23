Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Grizzlies in Game 2
The Thunder continued their postseason dominance on Tuesday night, cruising to a Game 2 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center.
The game wasn’t quite as sparkling as the team’s 51-point beatdown on Sunday, but it still had its fair share of moments. With superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seeing yet another slower scoring night, OKC relied on co-stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as a host of talented tole players to bring the offensive juice.
Williams scored a blistering 24 points on over 50% shooting, adding six rebounds and five assists in the process. Holmgren was a two-way force, adding 20 points and five blocks in anchoring the paint.
Here’s how Twitter, now known as X, reacted to the game:
The Thunder and Grizzlies will play Game 3 in Memphis on Thursday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT.