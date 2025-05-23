Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking 2-0 Lead Over Timberwolves
How social media reacted to a competitive Game 2 between Oklahoma City and Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals.
In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Timberwolves, Oklahoma City would again see a massive third quarter, bolstering its lead to as much as 24, which would help the team cruise to a second win agains tMinnesota.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — having just officially clinched the MVP Award — continued to play like one of the best players in the world, while the Thunder defense continued to look like an all-time unit.
In Game 1, the Thunder coasted to a 26-point blowout with a white-hot two-way performance in the second half. Now, Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Minnesota.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals:
