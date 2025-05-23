Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking 2-0 Lead Over Timberwolves

How social media reacted to a competitive Game 2 between Oklahoma City and Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals.

Derek Parker

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Timberwolves, Oklahoma City would again see a massive third quarter, bolstering its lead to as much as 24, which would help the team cruise to a second win agains tMinnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — having just officially clinched the MVP Award — continued to play like one of the best players in the world, while the Thunder defense continued to look like an all-time unit.

In Game 1, the Thunder coasted to a 26-point blowout with a white-hot two-way performance in the second half. Now, Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Minnesota.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals:

