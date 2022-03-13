Skip to main content

Standings Beginning to Solidify for Thunder

With just a few games left, Oklahoma City's draft odds are beginning to look like a lock.

With just 16 games left on Oklahoma City’s slate, the standings are beginning to solidify for teams vying for draft position.

The Thunder are locked into the reverse four-seed at the moment, and are likely trying to climb as high as possible towards better draft odds in their late stretch.

But the Pistons have a 2.5 game lead, and the Magic and Rockets are nearly unreachable for OKC.

Detroit, standing at 18-49, has six wins in it’s last ten tries, but are still going to be hard to catch. With a very limited amount of games left, all signs are pointing towards the Thunder maintaining the fourth best odds for the upcoming draft.

NBA Draft Lottery
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Fourth won’t be terrible odds for the upcoming draft, which likely holds four players with legitimate star power before a family significant drop off, but it’s likely further down than general manager Sam Presti would’ve liked.

Last season, Oklahoma City held the fourth best odds, and slipped two spots to the No. 6 pick. They also had a nearly 50 percent chance to land the Rockets picks, and missed out on that as well.

Needless to say, Presti will be pushing to land better odds than they hold now, or OKC will again find themselves hoping that the theoretical ping pong balls fall in their favor.

Oklahoma City has a two game lead on Indiana, but with nine players sitting due to injury in their last few games, it isn’t likely the Pacers are able to catch OKC.

The Thunder tip off against the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Mounting Injuries Not a Cause for Concern in OKC

By Chris Becker3 hours ago
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

By Nick Crain7 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Thunder Draft: Jalen Duren Offers Size, Athleticism

By Derek Parker17 hours ago
USATSI_17392090
News

Thunder Looking to Take Season Series Against Grizzlies

By Sam Lane23 hours ago
Lindy Waters III
Video

WATCH: New Player Assumes New Role

By Christine Butterfield23 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Tre Mann Injury Update

By Christine Butterfield23 hours ago
Lindy Waters III
News

Dominate With Depth: Multiple Thunder Players Stepping Up Amidst Injuries

By Ben CreiderMar 12, 2022
Aaron Wiggins
News

Rookie Tracker: Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins Shows Potential in Late Stretch

By Derek ParkerMar 11, 2022