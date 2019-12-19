ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Steven Adams Has the Respect of his Team and Coach

Erik Gee

Let's get you ready for tonight's game with Memphis with some news and notes from Billy Donovan's pre-game press conference. 

We'll start with Deonte Burton. Bruton is still not with the Oklahoma City Thunder and doesn't look to be coming back any time soon. Donovan was asked about Burton's status and said, "It really has nothing to do with Deonte, the suspension piece he's already served that's over and done with all that's behind us. " Burton has been with the Blue since being suspended for a reported locker room altercation. Dovan went on to say that his time in the G-league is about getting more minutes on the floor.  In seven games with the Blue Burton is averaging 35.5 minutes, 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds. His being out is giving the Thunder a chance to take a more extended look at two-way player Lugentz Dort. 

The Thunder are holding down the 7th seed in the western conference coming into tonight's contest with the Grizzlies. As to if this is a frequent topic of conversation for his team, Donovan says, "there is still so much basketball left to be played. You can get caught up into all that stuff, but you have to play well." The Biggest focus for us is to play well. We're not going to control what other teams do, how other teams' schedules fall. You gotta play 82 games and continue to progress as a team." The Thunder are improving winning 6 of their last 10 and pulling off a 26 point comeback on Monday.  

Steven Adams's offensive numbers are continuing to improve. In three of his last five games, Adams is scoring in the double digits. Including an 18 point outburst against the Nuggets in Denver. Paul George believed that Adams could be a 20-20 guy before the end of his career. Dennis Schroder also has a belief in Adams's abilities. According to Donovan," there is more to Adams than scoring "he's a  good passer he's an excellent offensive rebounder, he defends he does a lot of different things." You've got to be comfortable in the positions you're in to go score."  I think Steven's mentality is always to play the right way." He is going to do what he feels is best for the team, and I've always respected him for that." 

Tonight is the Peake debut for Ja Morant. The second overall pick in this year's draft is leading NBA rookies in scoring average (18.8 points per game) and assist while ranking second in steals and fourth in field goal percentage. If you were wanting to see former Duke star Grayson Allen you might have to wait. Allen is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.  

Thunder and Grizzlies hook it up tonight at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Paul is Bringing the fun Back to the Thunder

Erik Gee

Chris Paul had a monster game for Oklahoma City on Monday Night bringing the Thunder back from 26 points down. Paul is also bringing the fun back to the Thunder.

Chris Paul Leads the Thunder in a 26 Point Comeback

Erik Gee

Chris Paul scores 19 points in the fourth quarter helping the Thunder overcome a 26 point deficit to beat the Bulls 109-106.

Terrance Ferguson is Good to go vs. the Bulls

Erik Gee

Thunder forward/guard Terrance Ferguson will be on the court tonight vs. the Bulls after a five-game absence.

Deonte Burton Post a Double-Double in Blue Loss to Vipers

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton goes for 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue's 99-78 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Thunder Road Trip Ends With a 110-102 Loss to the Nuggets

Erik Gee

Nikola Jokic gets his 32nd career triple-double leading the Nuggets to a 110-102 win over the Thunder.

Justin Patton Scores 14 in Blue Loss

Erik Gee

Justin Patton scored 14 points on Friday as the Blue falls to 4-8 after 106-87 loss to Salt Lake City.

Jerami Grant Could See More Minutes vs. Thunder.

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Jerami Grant could get more minutes tonight when his Denver Nuggets host the Thunder.

Reports: Clay Bennett Could let Sam Presti go to the Knicks

Erik Gee

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that Sam Presti and Clay Bennett are at a point that Bennett would let Presti walk even though he is under contract.

Thunder's Streak Ends in Sacramento 94-93, Still, There Were Some Positives

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their three-game win streak snapped on Wednesday losing 94-93 to the Kings. Despite the loss, there were still some positives.

Reports: Danilo Gallinari is Available vs. Kings and Chris Paul Helps Younger Thunder buy What Billy Donovan is Selling.

Erik Gee

According to Reports Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight's game with Sacramento. Plus Chris Paul helps younger Thunder buy into Billy Donovan's plan for the future.