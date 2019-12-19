Steven Adams Has the Respect of his Team and Coach

Let's get you ready for tonight's game with Memphis with some news and notes from Billy Donovan's pre-game press conference.

We'll start with Deonte Burton. Bruton is still not with the Oklahoma City Thunder and doesn't look to be coming back any time soon. Donovan was asked about Burton's status and said, "It really has nothing to do with Deonte, the suspension piece he's already served that's over and done with all that's behind us. " Burton has been with the Blue since being suspended for a reported locker room altercation. Dovan went on to say that his time in the G-league is about getting more minutes on the floor. In seven games with the Blue Burton is averaging 35.5 minutes, 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds. His being out is giving the Thunder a chance to take a more extended look at two-way player Lugentz Dort.

The Thunder are holding down the 7th seed in the western conference coming into tonight's contest with the Grizzlies. As to if this is a frequent topic of conversation for his team, Donovan says, "there is still so much basketball left to be played. You can get caught up into all that stuff, but you have to play well." The Biggest focus for us is to play well. We're not going to control what other teams do, how other teams' schedules fall. You gotta play 82 games and continue to progress as a team." The Thunder are improving winning 6 of their last 10 and pulling off a 26 point comeback on Monday.

Steven Adams's offensive numbers are continuing to improve. In three of his last five games, Adams is scoring in the double digits. Including an 18 point outburst against the Nuggets in Denver. Paul George believed that Adams could be a 20-20 guy before the end of his career. Dennis Schroder also has a belief in Adams's abilities. According to Donovan," there is more to Adams than scoring "he's a good passer he's an excellent offensive rebounder, he defends he does a lot of different things." You've got to be comfortable in the positions you're in to go score." I think Steven's mentality is always to play the right way." He is going to do what he feels is best for the team, and I've always respected him for that."

Tonight is the Peake debut for Ja Morant. The second overall pick in this year's draft is leading NBA rookies in scoring average (18.8 points per game) and assist while ranking second in steals and fourth in field goal percentage. If you were wanting to see former Duke star Grayson Allen you might have to wait. Allen is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Thunder and Grizzlies hook it up tonight at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma.