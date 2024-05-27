Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Will Be Playing on Memorial Day in 2025
Memorial Day Weekend is a benchmark used in a lot of different ways. First and foremost, a time of reflection on the brave Men and Women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as a seasonal benchmark.
Many view it as the kick-off to the Summer, in the sports world is also has a deep meaning. Fans of Major League Baseball peek at the standings for the first time allowing themselves to make sweeping judgments about their teams in the 162-game marathon. In basketball, it solidifies great seasons and fantastic teams.
To still be playing basketball as the temperature rises is something only the cream-of-the-crop gets to enjoy. It is a signal that you are one of the best teams the league has to offer. Oklahoma City fell just short of that goal, losing in six games to the Dallas Mavericks with the series point differential landing at 0.
Now, the Mavericks are waltzing their way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 as Dallas grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. However, just like in 2011 this season will end up being foreshadowing to the future.
The 55-win Oklahoma City Thunder lost in five games to the Mavericks who would eventually hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy against a team that looked destined to boat race their way to a championship.
In the following season, the Thunder only rattled off 47 wins (due to the lockout season, but raised their winning percentage by 61 points) and earned their way to the NBA Finals before falling to the Miami Heat in five games.
Oklahoma City finds itself in a similar spot. Before they use their abundance of assets to improve their roster, they can bank on vast improvement from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, and even more polish from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished runner-up for the MVP award this season.
The Thunder will be a contending team for the next half-decade minimum and you should plan your 2025 Memorial Day Weekend around hoops in Bricktown.
Stiles Points:
- The Oklahoma City Thunder should take solace in the fact they were able to take the Dallas Mavericks to a Game 6, as the Timberwolves have seen similar clutch moments go against them this series to the tune of a 0-3 series.
- The Thunder can not let the Mavericks' performance in the Western Conference Finals allow them to be complacent but by the same token can not overreact to being ousted in the second round. The lone true criticism from most of Oklahoma City was their size concerns, you can not get any bigger than Minnesota who has yet to take a game off of their Dallas foes.
- It continues to be true that Oklahoma City had the blueprint for beating the Mavericks save for PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. shooting above their skies and the Thunder having multiple bad shooting nights. While this does not take away from Dallas, who has had one of the best squads in the NBA since the trade deadline, the plan can not be designed better than the Thunder's and sometimes you die with their complimentary players stepping up - all you can do is tip your cap.
- Through watching 15 out of 31 Elvis Movies, I can confidently say: Fun in Acapulco is by far the worst. (For a complete ranking of all 15 this summer check out Stiles Points circa mid-August 2024).
Song of the Day: California Dreamin' by the Mamas and the Papas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.