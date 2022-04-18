Skip to main content

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Add Length, Defense with Top Picks

The Thunder added two defensive-minded pieces in a randomly generated mock draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result:

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.07.26 PM

The Picks:

No. 1 Wizards: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 2 Thunder: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 3 Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 4 Kings: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Rockets: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 6 Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 7 Pacers: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 8 Portland: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

No. 9 Pelicans: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 10 Spurs: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 11 Knicks: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 12 Thunder: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 13 Hornets: Malachi Branham

No. 14 Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji

The Rationale:

The first official Tankathon mock draft was a success for Oklahoma City, but even more so for Washington. They climbed nine spots to grab the No. 1 overall pick, and selected Paolo Banchero with the top pick. With Kristaps Porzingis still on the roster, Holmgren was ultimately just too much of a good thing, leaving him to OKC at No. 2. Banchero offers skill and star power on a roster not yet ready to undergo a full rebuild.

With a length frame, handling and shooting ability all packaged within a defensive-minded 7-footer, it’s hard to see Presti passing on Holmgren.

Other notable picks include Sacramento grabbing another backcourt piece in Jaden Ivey, the Pistons adding Shaedon Sharpe to their already talented squad, and Portland adding Bennedict Mathurin.

At No. 12, OKC could likely grab Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan. With comparisons to Scottie Barnes, Sochan would be a perfect connecting forward with great defensive instincts and passing ability to fit into the current lineup.

