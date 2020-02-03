Terrance Ferguson is back with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only was Ferguson at Practice on Monday, but Billy Donovan also says he is available going forward. Donovan will not say if Ferguson will get his starting job back. Two-way rookie Lou Dort has started all eight games that Ferguson was out due to personal reasons.

Dort averaged 9 points and shot 44. 7 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes during his time as a stater. Because Dort is on a two-way contract, he only gets 45 days in the NBA. Donovan said last week that the front office monitors dort's time with the Thunder. As of now, Oklahoma City has an open roster spot and could choose to Put Dort on a full contract to take up that space.

Speaking of trades, every player in Thunder blue not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Darius Bazley had been mentioned in a possible deal that would help Presti alleviate the Thunder's tax issues. Chirs Paul's name has been most recently linked to the Clippers, Monday Paul was asked about how teams handle the leadup to the trade deadline.

"Contol what you can control," Paul says he doesn't remember all the trades that have happened in his career. He also says he wants this current group of players to stay together. Paul doesn't think he's been on a team where he thought anyone just needed to go.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC sports, Oklahoma City will most likely not trade Paul or Steven Adams. Danilo Gallinari is the one name that gets brought up with any consistency the latest rumor has the Heat interested in dealing for Gallinari according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.