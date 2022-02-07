Thunder Trade Deadline: The Case for Keeping Kenny Hustle

Even though contenders will be calling, Kenrich Williams is a valuable part of what Oklahoma City is building.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Thunder are sure to be active. One of their most attractive assets is Kenrich Williams, who is on a cheap deal and is an efficient, glue-guy type of player.

Williams has been with Oklahoma City since the 2019-2020 season, as he’s been one of the most efficient contributors on the roster. He has turned into a solid 3-point shooter and a great midrange player. The TCU product is also consistently improving his iso game.

The most important part about Williams, though, is that he is establishing the new Thunder culture. With Oklahoma City in the middle of a rebuild, the new foundation is being set right now. Williams is a huge part of what’s being built in OKC, and has been one of the biggest leaders on this young squad.

In two seasons with the Thunder, Kenny Hustle is averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He’s also shooting 40.9% from three and 49.9% from the floor.

His efficiency and shot selection is what makes him an attractive trade target for contenders. He’s essentially a coach on the floor and has an extremely high basketball I.Q.

Williams has also turned into a pesky perimeter defender, as he always seems to make the smart play. He’s a stronger bodied guard and can defend wings bigger than him.

The 6-foot-6 swingman has been linked to several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers as the answer to some of their problems. While the Thunder could probably get a pick or two for him, and maybe a young asset, it may be in Oklahoma City’s best interest to keep the fan favorite.

With the Thunder in the second year of its rebuild, the foundation is being set for a return to competing in the next few years. Having veterans like Williams, who helped build the franchise back up, would be extremely valuable down the road when Oklahoma City is back in the winning column. He also embodies the style that the Thunder want to play with extreme energy and hustle.

Williams can also be an elite bench piece for the Thunder moving forward. Every contender wants an efficient 3-and-D guy, and it’s icing on the cake that Williams also has a cheap contract and leadership abilities. The 27-year-old can continue to lead the second unit and provide energy off the bench.

Williams has also expressed an interest in staying in OKC longterm. He’s fully bought into what the Thunder are building and wants to be a part of the future plans. If he wants to stay and help build Oklahoma City’s new era, he could be the perfect guy to steer the ship. As the last young, promising Thunder team had Nick Collison, this Thunder team has guys like Williams and Mike Muscala leading the way.

Even though contenders will be calling, keeping Williams could turn out to be a huge pay off for the Thunder in the long run.

