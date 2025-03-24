The OKC Thunder Are Mirroring Boston Celtics Historic 2023-24 Pace
The 2023-24 Boston Celtics were one of the best teams in recent memory.
The Celtics cruised to an NBA Finals victory against the Dallas Mavericks, and boasted throughout the year. Boston finished the year 14 games ahead of the second place finisher in the Eastern Conference, the largest gap between first and second in the NBA standings since the 1975-76 season, according to Marc Stein.
While there are still a few contest left in the regular season, the Thunder are currently 13.5 games ahead of the second place team in the Western Conference, matching the Celtics lead last season.
In Boston's championship season, the Celtics closed the year with a Net Rating of 11.7 and a 64-18 record. The Thunder boast a 59-12 record, and hold a 12.7 Net Rating as of March 24.
The Thunder nearly mirroring the Celtics' win total and having similar advanced statistics at this point in the season indicates that Mark Daigneault's team may have what it takes to make a fun to the NBA Finals.
Many media members and observers have been hesitant to place their confidence in the Thunder after the team's playoff loss to the Mavericks last season, but OKC's performance this year should be enough to shake some of the doubt.
The team's lack of experience is another factor in the hesitancy to believe in Oklahoma City's title chances, as Alex Caruso is the only player on the roster who has played in a deep postseason run. Still, the group got its first taste of the playoffs a year ago, and has since added key peices who have already showcased their value in the regular season.
Just like any team, though, the Thunder still have to prove they can produce in the postseason to be labeled as more than just a "regular season team".
With an MVP candidate, a first-time All-Star and a handful of valueable young role players on Oklahoma City's roster, the Thunder should have what it takes to push for the NBA Finals. Even if the team isn't able to make a run out of the West in 2025, the team has set itself up to be a competitor for years to come.
