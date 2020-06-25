The Ringer Says Sam Presti is a top Five Executive

It's a homer call, but, I have no problem saying Sam Presti is the best General Manager in the NBA. When you find a way to have the seventh-best winning percentage in the four major sports since 2010 in one of the association's smallest markets, you're doing something right.

Thunder fans are only now realizing the challenges Presti faces compared to other executives around the NBA. Even after Kevin Durant left, there was still the Thought that Oklahoma City could attract super-stars the same as any other club.

After trading for Paul George, Presti laid it out for us that the Thunder would not be tops on any high priced free agents' list of destinations. Being a General Manager for Clay Bennett means taking risks and possibly forging future success for winning now.

NBA rules work against small markets and dampen their hopes of being dynasties (which is one of the reasons we should appreciate San Antonio) and, in some cases, staying relevant. Presti, while not having a championship banner to show for his efforts, keeps the Thunder in the national conversation.

When The Ringer asks you to rate the top five executives in the NBA, Presti's name is on the list with Darl Morey (Rockets), Lawrence Frank (Clippers), Danny Ainge (Celtics) and Masia Ujiri (Raptors). All are deserving to be considered as some of the best in their field.

But can we agree that Presti got the better end of the deal with the Clippers in the George trade?

Not only did he pick up the future face of the Thunder in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he also rangled enough draft picks to build around him for the years to come while the Clippers have to win now or it will be considered a failure. Morey is in much the same position as Frank by taking on Russell Westbrook. Chris Paul is not only a proven leader but, I keep saying if anyone could fill Presti's shoes, it should be him; thank you, Daryal.

Pat Riley's name should also be on that list if for no other reason than turning down the chance to get Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari. Sam Presti may not always make you happy, but he's damn good at his job, and we're lucky to have him.