There is Still Hope the NBA Season Will Resume

While we wait to see if the Thunder are going to reopen team facility doors on Friday, LeBron James is tweeting that there is no talk about canceling the NBA season.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season?" "That’s absolutely not true."... "Nobody I know saying anything like that."... "As soon as it’s safe, we would like to finish our season. I’m ready, and our team is ready."... "Nobody should be canceling anything."

In a recent conference call with Oklahoma City media, Chris Paul says that players want to get back on the floor as soon as possible. "We just want to play." ..."We're trying to figure out what that looks like."..."I don't know what's going to happen; I think right now, I'm just more focused on playing."

According to Kevin Draper of the New York Times, the MGM Gand is offering up part of the Las Vegas strip to house players and host games. Players' families, broadcast media, vendors, league, and team staff, would also be allowed into the "fully quarantined campus.'

Mandalay Bay would serve as the centerpiece. The resort has 4,700 rooms, is connected to three other hotels, there could also be 24 different courts built in its convention center.

Five of the courts would be used to televise games; the other's would be used for practice. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti Says, "My hope is that we at some point will get a hold of how to get through this virus and keep people safe and be confident in the sustainability of those actions and we can get back to thinking about things like basketball being important."

" You know, but I hope as we go through this, I think that everybody talks about like the experience they're having, and I just think it's very geographic."... "The experience we're having is very different than maybe somebody in a different part of the world or different state, and we can't forget that, and we have to have empathy for that, as well."

One obstacle that could keep the NBA from finishing this season is the need for 15,000 COVID-19 testing kits. Companies are willing to help the association fulfill the need for the volume of kits they would need; however, Commissioner Adam Silver doesn't want the NBA taking up tests that could be used by the public.

The good news is we haven't reached a point where canceling the season has to be the only option.