Three Things to Watch When The Thunder Play Memphis

Erik Gee

Look, Mama, I'm Going Fast

Expect the Grizzlies to force the tempo. Memphis is averaging 103 possessions per game while scoring 112 points per game.  The good news, the Grizzlies opponents are scoring 114 points per game. 

Memphis is a game ahead of the Blazers for the 8th seed in the Western Conference, and even though the 8 and 9 seeds will square off in a best of three play-in series, the 8th seed only needs to win once to advance, while the 9th seed needs to win twice. 

 Right now, it's hard to see Memphis feeling they can win two out of three vs. anyone. The Grizzlies are also missing guard Jarren Jackson, who tore his meniscus against the Pelicans. Jackson was averaging 17 points per game. 

Adams vs. Noel

Steven Adams Doesn't feel pain. This is just a conclusion I've come to during my time covering the Thunder. After having JaVale McGee fall on his leg, Wednesday Adams had a noticeable limp but still finished the game. 

He'll go today vs. Memphis, and the Thunder will need him to bang  Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas is having a career season averaging 14 and 11, and he's had success against Oklahoma City. 

If Adams shows signs of being more banged up than he's letting on, Billy Donovan could limit his minutes, if Mike Muscala is out of the concussion protocol. The Thunder are a half-game behind Houston and Utah for fourth in the West but got some help from the Clippers last night when they beat Dallas.  

Oklahoma City is three games ahead of the Mavericks for the sixth seed, so if Adams struggles, rest him and give Noel a crack at 6-11 and 3/4 big man and save Adams for the playoffs. 

Enjoy Ja

 Thunder fans are spoiled because we were blessed with the combination of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook for eight seasons.  Then Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul all came to town. 

But, let's not be so jaded that we forget to appreciate other superstars, especially those doing work for small markets. Ja Morant has a first season resume' that reads like a future Hall of Famer. 

In two games vs. the Thunder, he's scored 32 points, and after guarding LeBron James, it stands to reason that Lu Dort will get the assignment of defending Morant.  The bigger Dort will need to play one of the most physical games of his career to have success against Morant. 

Even when he burns the Thunder (and he will) don' hate.  We're not watching Klay Thompson in game six of the WCF, we're seeing the start of what should be one of the most spectacular careers in NBA history.  

