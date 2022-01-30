Three Under the Radar Thunder Trade Targets

Opening the group of gets, Isaiah Todd adds a perimeter kick in the frontcourt while bringing a basket of potential to Bricktown.

Following an impressive going with the G League Ignite last season, Todd entered last year’s Draft with a slew of traction, as though the 6-foot-10 big was a projected second rounder, many within draft circles listed the big as a first-round caliber choice. Come draft day, the Thunder fell inches out of the forward’s grasp, missing out as the Indiana Pacers nabbed him at Pick No. 31, subsequently moving him to the Washington Wizards. The Thunder traded one pick below, picking out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick.

Todd’s rookie season has fallen short of expectations four months into the season, as in the Wizards’ 48 games – he’s checking in a mere nine times. Across his stint, the big has clocked a lowly 35 minutes while averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds. To worsen the matter, the former five-star was suspended one game earlier in the week for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The franchises elected to not go into details on this case, but one thing is certain – both parties aren’t exactly on the same page.

As a result of Todd’s feeble play, the forward has stuck to his G-League roots for the grand portion of the season, competing in 20 games for the Capital City Go-Go while averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Though NBA run has been minimal, Todd checks the majority of boxes Oklahoma City possesses at the four spot. With a lanky 6-foot-10, 220-pound frame, Todd fits the bill as a hasty four both competition on the drive and defensively as a rim protector. On the offensive end, the big man's consistency off-the-catch has been eye-catching as he’s currently posting a 35.8% clip on 6.7 attempts per game. To add to the upside, his proficient pick-and-pop play displayed with former teammate Jalen Green last season has tapped into this season, and with a Thunder philosophy coated with high-ball screens, a tandem with any of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, or Tre Mann could be in the cards.

Realistically, Washington’s 23-35 record would signal draft assets would be necessary in taking on Todd – though, a shady backcourt adds room for a player-for-player package.

With a Wizard’s point guard unit consisting of Raul Neto, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Aaron Holiday, clocking in at 29, 28, and 25 years old, respectively. A young guard would be appealing for the Wiz. Of those who may tickle their fancy, Theo Maledon, who is only four months older than Todd, would help them reshuffle the deck with a budding player struggling to fetch minutes while Ty Jerome notches a more-consistent presence at 24-years-old.