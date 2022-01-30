Three Under the Radar Thunder Trade Targets
With the NBA Trade Deadline encroaching inside two weeks, media outlets have begun to salivate over disgruntled stars and top-tier assets. The hiccup with these proposals – role players and rebuilding teams alike are kept out of the conversation, as with no traditional “hot commodities” in the speculated blueprint, lower-echelon deals slip through the cracks.
In the case of the Oklahoma City Thunder, they enter the Trade Deadline coined as a low-level team expected to be in said “lower-echelon” deals, opting to ship out talent to stock their future infantry even further. Given the presumptive blueprint, Thunder GM Sam Presti is anticipated to sell, shipping out veterans such as Mike Muscala, Derrick Favors, and Kenrich Williams to tack on young prospects, or add to their treasure trove of picks.
However, given the Thunder’s youthfulness and current outlook, they may also seek refuge as a sneaky buyer. Though the Thunder hold a dazzling 38 draft choices over the next six seasons, these progressive moves could hold stars in the cards – however, with a slim 14-34 record – their range will come from poaching potential-filled projects.
Here are three under the radar prospects Presti could pursue:
Isaiah Todd
Opening the group of gets, Isaiah Todd adds a perimeter kick in the frontcourt while bringing a basket of potential to Bricktown.
Following an impressive going with the G League Ignite last season, Todd entered last year’s Draft with a slew of traction, as though the 6-foot-10 big was a projected second rounder, many within draft circles listed the big as a first-round caliber choice. Come draft day, the Thunder fell inches out of the forward’s grasp, missing out as the Indiana Pacers nabbed him at Pick No. 31, subsequently moving him to the Washington Wizards. The Thunder traded one pick below, picking out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick.
Todd’s rookie season has fallen short of expectations four months into the season, as in the Wizards’ 48 games – he’s checking in a mere nine times. Across his stint, the big has clocked a lowly 35 minutes while averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds. To worsen the matter, the former five-star was suspended one game earlier in the week for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The franchises elected to not go into details on this case, but one thing is certain – both parties aren’t exactly on the same page.
As a result of Todd’s feeble play, the forward has stuck to his G-League roots for the grand portion of the season, competing in 20 games for the Capital City Go-Go while averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Though NBA run has been minimal, Todd checks the majority of boxes Oklahoma City possesses at the four spot. With a lanky 6-foot-10, 220-pound frame, Todd fits the bill as a hasty four both competition on the drive and defensively as a rim protector. On the offensive end, the big man's consistency off-the-catch has been eye-catching as he’s currently posting a 35.8% clip on 6.7 attempts per game. To add to the upside, his proficient pick-and-pop play displayed with former teammate Jalen Green last season has tapped into this season, and with a Thunder philosophy coated with high-ball screens, a tandem with any of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, or Tre Mann could be in the cards.
Realistically, Washington’s 23-35 record would signal draft assets would be necessary in taking on Todd – though, a shady backcourt adds room for a player-for-player package.
With a Wizard’s point guard unit consisting of Raul Neto, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Aaron Holiday, clocking in at 29, 28, and 25 years old, respectively. A young guard would be appealing for the Wiz. Of those who may tickle their fancy, Theo Maledon, who is only four months older than Todd, would help them reshuffle the deck with a budding player struggling to fetch minutes while Ty Jerome notches a more-consistent presence at 24-years-old.
Paul Reed
If you were to ask 76ers fans who’d be off limits in a trade, expect forward Paul Reed to pop up in their answer. That sentiment may not hold true with the front office.
Reed hit the 2020 NBA Draft after three seasons at DePaul, headlined by a double-double stat line in his junior campaign. Despite this, the former All-East selection came in jeopardy of going undrafted, being selected with the 58th pick in the draft.
The 6-foot-9 big had a rather quiet Freshman campaign at the NBA-level last year, but his G League effort put him on the map. With OKC Blue big man Moses Brown garnering traction in the bubble, Reed became his biggest opposition for MVP honors – ultimately taking the nod. Across his 15 games, he plowed through the competition utilizing his athleticism and sneaky shot to post 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on a 44.4% rate from deep.
This season has also reflected his year-one totals as he’s recorded 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds across 11 G League games while holding a garbage time role with the 76ers – logging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in an 8.8-minute sample.
Reed’s explosiveness on both sides of the ball have been apparent in his two seasons of professional play, grounding himself as a great interior force with slashing abilities while also driving success on defense – priding himself as a high-flying chase down artist who can be a sneaky presence in the passing lane. Needless to say, the all-around package with Paul Reed makes him a solid prospect, and at 22 years old – there’s still room in the growth plates.
The case with Reed is intriguing as though he’s dominated in the G, he’s yet to receive any positive reinforcement via NBA opportunities. As a result, the frontcourt figure joins an exclusive list of potential-filled G League members yet to get their platform, take Blue center Omer Yurtseven as an example from last year.
Though Oklahoma City has a pair of positionless bigs in Isaiah Roby and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Reeds thickens the pot as an uber-athletic piece capable of tapping into high outputs.
If Oklahoma City dips into the Paul Reed sweepstakes, chances are the move could come as an add-on to a deal, such as the trading of Ben Simmons. If not, the sixth-seeded 76ers could be in use of a win now player such as Kenrich Williams or a top tier shooter such as former 76er Mike Muscala
Jalen McDaniels
Sam Presti has been a sucker for lengthy frontcourt pieces. Jalen McDaniels should tide over his forward fascination.
McDaniels caught his NBA wind late into the 2019 Draft, finding his way to the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 52 pick. McDaniels ping-ponged between the Hornets and their G League affiliate Swarm for his first two seasons, but his third year has handed him a true opportunity. After playing a combined 63 games in his rookie and sophomore season, McDaniels has netted a regular spot in the rotation, playing in 39-of-50 games this season.
This season, the forward has added in 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.6 minutes.
The 6-foot-9 power forward has become a trusty microwave in Charlotte’s second unit, drumming out 11 double-digit scoring totals this season. Even better, McDaniels has risen in the month of January, spewing out 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds across eight games. He’s currently riding off of six-consecutive double-digit scoring efforts.
McDaniels sweetens Presti’s pot of high-potential forwards including Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski as the forward’s guard-like handling under a stretch-four role creates an immediate mismatch while his spark plug role could make him a pivotal cog off the bench.
The trade value of McDaniels has progressively risen over the year as he’s begun to hit his stride as a scoring threat while a team-friendly two-year $3.7 million contract makes him a budget pickup at the youthful age of 23.
Concocting a deal with Charlotte surrounding McDaniels is a bit more a headache as while the Hornets are currently in the playoff hunt at 28-22, their young core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and James Bouknight, among others places them in a spot where McDaniels is not just a novelty as a budget player, but also a potential fixture in their new-look rebuild.
In an ideal scenario, a trade with McDaniels would need either win now players, future assets, or a sweet spot in between to make the price right. Derrick Favors would be a solid veteran presence to spice in with a player such as Isaiah Roby, and a pair of seconds, however a making money work upon Favors’ deal wouldn’t be reasonable without a third team. With this, the Thunder’s best option would include a pair of seconds tagged with a player like Williams or Muscala, or even a deal that includes rookie contract players like Aleksej Pokusevski. Though, dumping the 20-year-old now could be seen as a head scratcher.
