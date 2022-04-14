Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Josh Giddey

When Adam Silver stepped to the podium for Oklahoma City’s No. 6 Pick – there was a presumptive pair of prospects on the board. Josh Giddey was not one of them. Nine months later, it looks as if Thunder GM Sam Presti made the correct call.

After receiving NBL Rookie of the Year honors with the Adelaide 36ers last season, Giddey transitioned his top-tier numbers to the states, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists across 54 games.

Giddey ended the season strong, averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in February.

Overall Grade: A Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Giddey entered his rookie campaign plastered with question marks as his lackluster shooting coupled with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm had some believe he’d struggle to fit in. Instead, the 19-year-old emerged as a secondary ball-handler to Shai. By the All-Star break, he was expected to earn primary reps as a playmaker. Though not exceptionally athletic, Giddey utilized his knowledge of the game to yield success both as a playmaker and finisher, which is uncanny for his age group. As a result of his work, the Aussie was a key contributor in every game. Even if he had shooting woes, his rebounding and passing were enacted as a pick-me-up in most games. Giddey’s well-rounded play permeated the scorecard becoming the youngest player to ever record a triple-double (19 years, 84 days) while logging three-consecutive triple-doubles – joining Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to complete such a feat. Offensively Alonzo Adams / USA Today In large part, Giddey nets an “A” rating as he went above and beyond in the playmaking category while living up to expectations in all other offensive facets. As a playmaker, Giddey turned into the conductor as off of high-ball screens, he excelled at both runners and dump-off passes and kick-outs to the screen setter. In isolation situations, Giddey’s superb vision was on display as his ability to visualize where everyone lies on the court showed – leading to a bevy of cross-court dimes, and a rookie-best 6.4 assists per game. Shooting 26.3% from three this year, he’ll need to improve his shooting over the offseason. However, that was the only true blemish of the season. Defensively Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Giddey was not an overbearing defensive force this season. Though, his 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks were a solid addition. At 6-foot-8, Giddey matched up against players 1-3 all season. In all those assignments, he was very disciplined, only posting 1.6 fouls per night. Lateral quickness may be a point of improvement moving forward for him. Giddey’s best defensive trait came as a rebounder. His 7.8 rebounds marked the second-most boards by rookies, only trumped by Evan Mobley (8.3 rebounds.) The guard’s ability to crash the glass made him heavy artillery in coast-to-coast situations or starting a fastbreak off an outlet pass.

