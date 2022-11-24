Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances

The deep ball is starting to find the basket in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were dead last in 3-point shooting last season, and began the season near the bottom of the league between 27-30 in the league.

However, as the season continues on the Thunder’s off-season shooting focus seems to be paying off. Oklahoma City has now been able to improve its standing to 17th in the NBA, near the middle of the league.

The team percentage has now risen to 34.9%, a stark rise from last season, where OKC couldn’t reach the 30% mark. They ranked as low as 29th earlier in the season.

While shooting the 17th best mark the Thunder are shooting the 11th most attempts per game coming in with 34.4. Of those attempts they are making 12 on average per game. The 12 3-point makes per game is 15th in the league.

After an explosion of offense for Isaiah Joe on Wednesday he now leads the way in OKC in 3-point percentage with a mark of 51.7%. While Joe doesn’t see too much time in the lineup typically, the efficient deep ball could continue to earn him more looks as OKC continues to play close games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the key to OKC’s success offensively all season. He continues to be that spark each night. While he went through a stretch of shooting few 3-point shots, SGA is shooting 38% from deep so far this season.

The Thunder made it a point to try to fix the shooting woes in the off-season and now 18 games into the season it seems to be paying off from beyond the arc.

