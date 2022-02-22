Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Checking Boxes in All-Star Break Evaluation

Presented with a hodgepodge of seasoned veterans, utility pieces, and young pieces last season, Daigneault had an overbearing amount of player plates to carry.

This season – the roster has cleared out – and the rotation has been smooth sailing upfront. But, there are still some question marks.

In Daigneault’s base lineup, he’s been able to place star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his much-deserved pedestal, running the 23-year-old a team-high 34.2 minutes per game. To cater towards this, fellow Canadian Lu Dort has kept his main stake in the franchise logging 32.6 minutes per contest.

With Daigneault’s returning cogs up front, the additions of rookies Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the typical starting group have diced in a fun blend of both passing and catch-and-shoot avenues, but a lowly three-point clip has left this team in perimeter limbo.

Riding on a 32.0% output on catch-and-shoot threes, the Thunder are encroaching the weakest clip since tracking began in 2013. As for the biggest surprises, Lu Dort and Ty Jerome, who shot 36.2% and 41.2% from deep last season, respectively, have both fallen off of clips shooting 31.2% and 29.9% this season.

This weary play has also permeated into Darius Bazley who has shot 30.8% off of the catch.

Though Oklahoma City’s lack of shooting isn’t the one-and-only reason the team has struggled, it’s the best starting point. Given the Thunder’s weak shot chart, teams have elected to double on screens for SGA or Giddey, leaving the corner three wide open, or have allowed set players to play on an island from deep, essentially never being guarded. In the fallout of this, Gilgeous-Alexander’s play has been far more interior-driven than last season and has come with far fewer kick-outs.

Given Daigneault’s set of cards, it’s hard to peg the second-year coach to any roster construction issues at this point. However, the catch-and-shoot narrative should still be bookmarked leading into the backend of the season.