Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Derrick Favors

Following the 2021 NBA Draft, it looked as though the trade waters had officially simmered. Sam Presti had a different say on that. In the morning hours post-Draft, Presti had one extra trick up his sleeve, obtaining Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick for little-to-no cost. Initially, the 30-year-old Favors was viewed as an immediate buyout or salary-filler candidate. Instead, he yielded some production.

As Oklahoma City’s second-eldest man on the roster, the former No. 3 Pick shared his wisdom, playing a pivotal role as an interior presence and leader for a young Thunder frontcourt.

Favors finished the regular season with 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes. Though derailed by injury, the big man logged 39 games, 18 of which as a starter.

Overall Grade: B Nick Wosika / USA Today In a similar nature to Darius Miller from last season, Favors joined the Thunder roster under a hybrid leadership and played the role of being a vocal presence for the roster’s surrounding group of bigs. Favors provided such qualities, but he also grew into a much-needed center role Oklahoma City yearned for. Favors was used in moderation this season as with his 6-foot-9, 265-pound build, he handed Mark Daigneault the best traditional piece at the five spot. Though his appearances were shaky, he checked all of the boxes on the floor as a screen-setter and rebounder while even tapping into the midrange. Signed to a three-year, $29.1 million deal, Favors was expected to don a different jersey to end the season. Instead, the big man has hinted at picking up his player option and sticking around another year. Offensively Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sometimes, sticking to a role trumps trying to push the boundaries. With Favors, he excelled as a system player, adding to his bag in the process. Going into the season, the presumed plan was Favors would help set screens, roll to the rim, and rebound. Initially, the big man stayed true to those colors churning solid production in doing so. However, he had a breakthrough from the midrange shooting 43.4% on catch-and-shoot two-point shots while draining 60.0% of shots from 10-to-14 feet out. As a result of Favors’ pop ability, he became a solid fill-in for penetration-heavy play involving SGA and Giddey as his work around the foul line gave a small cushion. Favors stayed true to his back-to-basket roots as he carved out some buckets working off of dump-off passes and second looks at the rim. Offensively, he made his mark on the glass with 1.5 offensive rebounds. Defensively Erik Williams / USA TODAY Sports Favors aided Oklahoma City significantly against back-to-back bigs this season, cementing himself as one of the Thunder’s more consistent defenders. His on-court time was up-and-down most of the season, but when big-name centers such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis, have strolled into town – Favors was out for the jump ball. In all, he gave a dash of everything with 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks while contesting a tick over four attempts per game. Favors does need to make some strides as a defender, ideally in guarding the perimeter, but he checked all the boxes Oklahoma City asked for this season.

