Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Lindy Waters

Lindy Waters only played 25 games for the Thunder, but in the short time he turned head after a long journey to the NBA.

Lindy Waters is a league journeyman, and he's only a rookie.

Lindy Waters started the year outside of any NBA vision playing with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League. After dominating in the TBL, Waters was offered a deal with the OKC Blue marking his move to the G-League.

Waters was officially in the door. Now all he had to do was impress in the G-League and have the right domino's fall in place with the Thunder’s roster.

Eventually he earned his shot.

Overall Grade: B- Alonzo Adams / USA Today In the whole scheme of the OKC lineup the grade may be high praise for someone who played just 25 games in his rookie season, but in the role he filled and for the journey he took he earned it. Three teams and three different leagues Waters showed he has the will and skills to compete with NBA talent. Waters mainly filled a much needed gap as the primary 3-point shooter and consistently built upon his success. Offense: B+ Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports When Waters arrived in the Thunder locker room the season was already a wash in terms of wins, but he quickly gained recognition on the offensive end of the court. Waters averaged eight points per game in his 25 games for OKC while shooting 43.8% from the field. From 3-point range Waters was terrific. Shooting an impressive 41.8% on nearly six attempts per game. In a stretch of five games from March 26 to April 1 Waters had four straight games with four or more made 3-point attempts including a career high 25 point and seven made 3-point field goal performance against Atlanta. Defense: B- Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Defense wasn’t a weakness for Waters, especially being known as a three and D player, but it wasn’t as good as his offense. Waters averaged 0.8 steals per game in his stint with OKC and 0.3 blocks. While the numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, Waters was near the top of the Thunder for steals. Waters at the end of the season became violent on the defensive end garnering steals and turning it into a 3-point shot on the offensive end. When Waters plays defense it has a high chance of turning into three points for OKC — something OKC could use the help with. Waters has the chance to accept a qualifying offer for next season, but in his short sample size it would be hard for Sam Presti to let him go and could offer a longer contract.

