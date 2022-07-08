Thunder Fall Just Short in Salt Lake City Finale

Oklahoma City will now turn its attention to Vegas after dropping its first game of the summer Thursday night.

Oklahoma City fell short 80-79 at the buzzer to Philadelphia Thursday night as Tre Mann’s 3-pointer was just off. It was the Thunder’s first loss of the summer, leaving Utah with a 2-1 record.

The entire starting five recorded double digits for Oklahoma City, including Aleksej Pokusevski leading the way with 14 points. Josh Giddey dazzled once again with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

In addition, the Thunder received an extra spark from the entire bench. The last two games, the stats were shining bright, but Thursday night everyone seemed in on the action. The reserves combined for 21 points, led by Jalen Williams with seven.

Oklahoma City was without No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren, who was resting ahead of Saturday’s game in Vegas. Holmgren had played heavy minutes two nights in a row, and expecting him to play back-to-back-to-back night’s was a stretch. His time in Salt Lake City comes to a close with averages of 17 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and four blocks in two games.

The Thunder started off slow, but heated up in the second quarter. OKC poured in 24 points as a team in the frame, finding success behind Mann’s step back jumper. It took him a minute to settle in, but Mann led the Thunder at the break with 11 points.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City rode a 7-0 run to take the lead 58-54. Williams sparked the frame with a massive dunk in transition, getting the bench off its feet.

Giddey’s play down the stretch gave the Thunder a huge advantage. His strength and maturity has been evident all week. Thursday night, he even broke out a step-back jumper that we hadn’t seen before.

The fourth quarter came down to the wire thanks to a late Sixers run. Mann drilled two free throws with 40 seconds left to give the Thunder a two point lead. Mann’s points were quickly answered by an Isaiah Joe 3-pointer on the other end, sealing the victory for the Sixers.

After the successful week in Salt Lake City, the squad will head to the Las Vegas Summer League beginning on Saturday. Oklahoma City will open up against Houston and Jabari Smith Jr. at 7 p.m.

