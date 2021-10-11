Thunder Fall to Bucks in Second Preseason Game

Oklahoma City fell to Milwaukee in its second preseason game Sunday, falling to 0-2 in preseason play.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks coasted to a preseason win on Sunday night, beating Oklahoma City 130-110.

Despite an improved offensive start to the game for Oklahoma City, Milwaukee outscored the Thunder 48-32 in the first quarter behind its big-3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

The three combined for 24 points in the opening quarter, led by Middleton with nine. The All-Star finished with 14 points in 17 first half minutes.

Much like the first game, Milwaukee got ahead early in the first quarter and never let off to propel themself to the 20-point win.

Luguentz Dort connected on five of his seven shots to finish with a fiery 15 points to lead all scorers after one. He was the leading Thunder scorer for the game, hitting four of five 3-pointers in the quarter.

Dort sat the second half, finishing with 19 points, and one rebound and assist apiece.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also played in just the first half, scoring 12 points and dishing out six assists in 19 minutes.

After a stellar opener, sixth overall selection Josh Giddey scored nine points and tacked on six rebound and assists apiece. Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added eight and six points, respectively, in their starting roles.

Ty Jerome led all bench scorers with 13 points. Mike Muscala and rookie Tre Mann each added nine points, followed by Theo Maledon, Rob Edwards and Aleksej Pokusevski with six.

Oklahoma City’s next game in on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. against the 7 p.m. The Thunder kick off their regular season against the Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

