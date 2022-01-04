NBA Trade: Thunder Finalizing Deal to Acquire Miye Oni, Will be Subsequently Waived

The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun their season of trades, finalizing a deal for guard Miye Oni.

Trading season has begun around the NBA, and for Thunder GM Sam Presti, he’s opted to act early.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a deal with the Utah Jazz to acquire guard Miye Oni and a 2028 second-round pick.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder currently holding a league-maximum of 15 roster spots, the franchise will first waive forward Gabriel Deck to create space for Oni, and once processed, waive Oni to open a roster spot.

Oni is expected to be subsequently waived by the franchise to open a roster spot.

This move marks the first asset accumulation deal by the Thunder this season as their total of draft selections now bolsters as a result of the move.

