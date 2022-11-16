Thunder Gameday: In Washington for Beal’s Return

Bradley Beal has missed over a week of action for the Washington Wizards, but will be back in the rotation tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is great timing for Washington, who has won its last four games despite being without their superstar.

Will the streak continue, or will the Thunder pull off yet another upset?

After taking a trip to The White House on Tuesday, Oklahoma City will look to its leader in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get things going on offense. A rising star, he’s scored 37 points in back-to-back games entering today.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Wizards, and the total over/under is 225 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Kristaps Porzingis has been spectacular for the Wizard when he’s taken the floor this season. At 7-foot-2 with a ton of skill and versatility, he might be a tough matchup for the undersized Thunder.

Their best bet of slowing him down will likely be the only 7-footer on the OKC roster in Aleksej Pokusevski. He’s been a much improved player this season and is solidifying a role as a starter.

As it relates to the firepower Beal brings, Gilgeous-Alexander will be a great counter on offense. These are two of the top scoring guards in the entire NBA.

From there, this game will come down to the other complimentary pieces on both respective rosters. A wildcard could be Kyle Kuzma, who is capable of getting hot on offense.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) vs. Washinton Wizards (8-6)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup, the Thunder will wrap up their road trip on Friday in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

