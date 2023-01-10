Thunder Gameday: Playing on National TV Against Heat

For the first time since the NBA Bubble, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play on National TV. On Tuesday night, the Thunder will take on the Miami Heat on TNT, marking their first game on the big stage since September of 2020.

With how well Oklahoma City has been playing, the NBA flexed this contest to TNT and removed the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

What can we expect tonight?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is 224.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to have an All-NBA type of season, he has only played on local television. As such, it’s safe to assume he’ll look to have a huge game tonight on TNT in front of a national audience. He’s been a top five scorer in the NBA this season and has been one of the primary reasons that Oklahoma City has shattered expectations.

With that in mind, it won’t be an easy contest for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Miami boasts the eighth best defense in the NBA. Against a tough-minded roster, he’ll have to earn every point.

For the Thunder, Bam Adebayo will be a focus defensively to slow down. With how many players are hurt for OKC, Kenrich Williams has been forced to play a ton of center minutes. With a player of Adebayo’s talent, a big night could be coming.

Tonight will also be a great opportunity for Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams to showcase their talent in front of a larger audience.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) vs. Miami Heat (21-20)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

FTX Arena - Miami, FL

TV/RADIO:

TNT, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Heat will stay home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks that same night.

