Thunder go for Nine Straight Road Wins

The Oklahoma City Thunder can make history tonight vs. the Chicago Bulls. With a win, the Thunder will have their 9th straight road victory, which would be a team record.

Of late, the Thunder have been better away from the Peak, in their last 18 games on the road the Oklahoma City 15-3. Compare that to a home record of 11-7 during that same period.

After the Thunders 113-101 win over Denver, Steven Adams was asked if that win meant any more coming at home "Sure, sure mate."..."A win's a win, mate."..."I do think it's harder to win on the road than it is at home, but, weird stat."

It's not that strange when you consider Oklahoma City has caught the Nuggets, Celtics, Spurs (twice), Lakers and Mavericks at home, and the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Suns, Kings, and Magic on the road.

Tonight it's the 20-38 Bulls who are coming off of a surprising 126-117 win over the Wizards, a game in which Bradley Beal scored 53 points. Coby White and Zach Lavine had 33 and 32, respectively. White has poped for a career-high (33) in his last two games. The win over Washington is the Bulls' only victory of the month.

Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. are both doubtful. Valentine has soreness in his left hamstring, Poter Jr. has a left foot fracture. Kris Dunn is out with a right knee sprain, and Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

For the Thunder, it's the usual suspects of Darius Bazley and Andre Roberson who won't be available.

A check of Twitter, text, and e-mail show that Luguentz Dort has still not been signed to a full NBA contract. Sorry for the bad news on that front.

Quick point on Roberson, if he doesn't trust his body (or hasn't), and going back and forth from Los Angeles wasn't a mutual agreement between him and the Thunder, it says a lot about the organization, and it's players to stand by him at least publicly.

If I'm a free agent, this is the type of organization I want to play for, because they have your back.

The Thunder and Bulls tipoff tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

What do you think? Give us your thoughts on tonight's game and the future of Andre Roberson just by clicking the comment box.