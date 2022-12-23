Thunder Guard Tre Mann to Return From Blue After Blazing Stint

After two blazing games with the OKC Blue, second-year guard Tre Mann has been recalled back to the Thunder.

After suffering an injury earlier in the season leading to some inconsistent play and minutes, the Thunder again opted to utilize their G League team by sending Mann to build some confidence back.

And after just two games, it appears he has.

Mann looked every bit of the scorer OKC drafted him to be 18th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft over his span with the Blue.

In his first game assigned with the Blue, Mann scored a blistering 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting in just 31 minutes. He looked supremely confident in the contest, finishing 7-for-11 from beyond the arc to propel his strong performance.

And had that been it for Mann, his trip would’ve been a success. But he had even more in store for the G League.

In his second game, this time versus the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Mann poured on 40 points on 13-for-26 shooting, this time 6-for-14 from three, to finish with 75 points combined in his two-game stint with the team.

The Thunder take on New Orleans at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec.23 in Paycom Center. After back-to-back games with the Blue on Wednesday and Thursday, Mann likely isn’t slated to play a ton of minutes, but he should see the court in an effort to continue getting him back in the swing of things.

