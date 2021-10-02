October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thunder Have ‘Blank Canvas’ in 2021-22 Season

One of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the league, Oklahoma City will have a new, fresh start for the upcoming season.
Author:

The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be starting anew.

Although they’ve been long separated from franchise legend Russell Westbrook and top two-way player Paul George, the Thunder have still had lots of talent in recent years.

For the first time in over a decade, Oklahoma City will begin the season with no players who have ever earned an All-Star or All-NBA bid.

Eight players on OKC’s roster have either yet to play in the NBA or don the Thunder blue.

Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City's 2021 rookies.

The shift calls for a “blank canvas,” as general manger Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault both called it.

“We do have a pretty unique opportunity this year with this particular team because we have a blank canvas kind of staring at us in the face.” Said Daigneault. “It's not often that you get that opportunity, especially with a team that's layered with young talent like we are, and we're excited about attacking that challenge and seeing what we can make of it.

Recommended for You

“And you can expect us to continue to grow through every experience. The NBA season is challenging and there's a lot of ups and downs, but we're going to be a team that learns from our successes, learns from our adversities, and uses every experience for forward momentum.”

Despite no former All-Stars, the Thunder do have a future one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s blank slate comes with a hefty contract extension attached, but that hasn’t seemed to slow his work ethic.

“As far as I'm concerned, as much as I know, every single guy that puts on the Thunder jersey for every day that he's with the organization gets better that day.” Gilgeous-Alexander said at 2021 media day.

Luguentz Dort, the undrafted fan-favorite and now a veteran on the extraordinarily young team, knows that the rebuild could be a learning process for many.

I’m going to say it's definitely a learning process,” Dort said of the young squad. “I mean, there's a lot of young guys, not a lot of experience. The guys that's been there before that have definitely got to set the tone and be ready to compete every night,”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Sam Presti on Josh Giddey's Evaluation Process
News

Thunder Have ‘Blank Canvas’ in 2021-22 Season

2 minutes ago
Ty Jerome | 2021 Media Day
News

A Healthy Ty Jerome Could Stand Out Among Thunder Reserves

6 hours ago
Vit Krejci
News

Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Vit Krejci

9 hours ago
Paycom Center, Generic
News

Thunder Excited to Have Fans Back for Upcoming Season

Oct 1, 2021
Theo Maledon, Golden State Warriors
News

Can Oklahoma City's Theo Maledon Avoid a Sophomore Slump?

Oct 1, 2021
Paul Watson
News

Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Paul Watson Jr.

Oct 1, 2021
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Thunder Ready to Roll Out 'Positionless' Roster

Sep 30, 2021
Ty Jerome
News

Thunder Guard Primed for a Breakout Year off the Bench

Sep 30, 2021