Thunder Have Yet to Reap 2021 Draft’s Rewards

Oklahoma City saw very little of its 2021 first round picks in the NBA Summer League.

The Thunder have yet to reap the rewards of their 2021 NBA Draft class.

Unlike teams like Houston, Golden State and Orlando, Oklahoma City’s class had a quiet Summer League.

Josh Giddey, the sixth overall selection and Oklahoma City’s highest since drafting their eventual MVP James Harden, sprained his ankle just five minutes into Summer League action. Despite vying for a return in several games, he wouldn’t see the court again.

But Giddey wasn’t the only blow to the Thunder’s Summer League roster.

Tre Mann, who saw action in the first two games, missed the final three due to personal issues.

Mann, selected 18th overall by Oklahoma City, showed off his vast shot creating ability, but couldn’t quite get shots to fall.

Thunder fans did get looks at Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins, OKC’s two second round selections. Both had rock-solid debuts in their five-game summer slate, but weren’t the flash that most were looking forward to.

All-in-all, OKC saw little to no action from either of their two first rounders and will likely wait until at least preseason to see their skills showcased again.

Summer League felt like a miss for the Thunder, who in a rebuilding phase, should be winning in the young talent department.

But there's no cause for concern yet.

NBA careers are much more than five games, and a solid Summer League showing hasn’t always proven to be a reliable indicator of solid NBA play.

Giddey and Mann both show tremendous upside, and general manager Sam Presti has yet to give a reason not to trust his draft instincts, especially when drafting in the lottery.

