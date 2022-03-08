Thunder Injuries: Lu Dort, Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala Out For Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have experienced quite a few injuries throughout this season. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that three of their key rotation players underwent season-ending surgeries.

A press release put out by the Thunder indicated that Lu Dort, Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Dort underwent a successful procedure Tuesday to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical personnel present.

According to the team, Dort is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. His season ends with averages of 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.2% from deep. It was a breakout year for the undrafted 22-year-old.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports

Jerome underwent a successful procedure on Tuesday as well to address a sports hernia. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, with Thunder medical personnel present.

Jerome is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately eight weeks, which will be after the conclusion of the regular season. In a role off the bench, he averaged 7.1 points per contest, but really struggled from beyond the arc as he converted on just 29.0% of his attempts.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Finally, Muscala underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure and additional lateral ligament repair on his right ankle on Tuesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Green Bay, Wis., with Thunder medical personnel present.

Similar to Dort, Muscala is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. While he won’t be on the court again this season, Muscala is a key veteran in the locker room that will be a great mentor for young guys the remainder of the way. He was one of the best shooting bigs in the NBA this season, knocking down 42.9% of his 3.8 attempts from distance.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.