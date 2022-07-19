Skip to main content

Thunder, JaMychal Green to Reportedly Work Towards a Buyout

JaMychal Green and Oklahoma City will reportedly work towards a contract buyout.

Thunder forward JaMychal Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the team, and intends to sign with the Golden State Warriors after he clears waivers, per multiple reports.

Green was acquired by Oklahoma City in a salary dump from Denver for a future first round selection. At the rookie introductory press conference, Thunder general manager Sam Presti alluded to Green not remaining with the team for the 2022-23 season.

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

The veteran forward will be owed $8.2 million in the final year of his contract.

Green will be entering his 11th NBA season, and has averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for his career. He now joins the fifth team of his career, and will add depth to a Golden State bench that lost some key contributors.

The Thunder now have nineteen roster spots filled, meaning they’ll need to cut four more players to get to the maximum of 15 players. The addition of four shining new rookies makes it a likely difficult roster crunch for Presti, who could move on from veterans, projects or even contributors.

Oklahoma City recently moved on from forward Isaiah Roby, who was picked up off waivers by the San Antonio Spurs.

