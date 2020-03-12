Thunder/Jazz Postponed

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz is postponed till a later date. As of now, Thunder and NBA officials are saying "unforeseen circumstances" is the reason we won't be tipping off. After a lengthy delay, both teams and referees walked off the court waiting for word from the association on whether or not to start.

Thunder medical staff intervened before things could get underway much to the dismay of Chris Paul who told the medical staff to get off the floor. Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Governors spoke via teleconference and are leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Billy Donovan held his usual pre-game press conference and says it would be an adjustment for players not to have fans in the stands, but he is confident that his players will be able to adjust once games get underway.

The San Francisco health office is preventing gatherings of a thousand or more people in one place. This will force the Warriors and Nets to play in an empty Chase Center tomorrow night. For the foreseeable future, all events at the Chase Center are on hold.

Here in Oklahoma City, events at the Peake will go on as planned. As of now, Cher is set to perform tomorrow night. The NCAA announced they would play their annual basketball tournaments fan-free, the Big 12, Big 10, and ACC are all following suit.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Emmanuel Mudiay are both out tonight with an undisclosed Illness.

Tonight during Donovan's pregame press conference, speakers were set up at the back of the room so reporters could keep their recording devices away from players and coaches.

No Thunder or NBA personnel were speaking after the announcement.