Thunder Linked to Atlanta’s John Collins Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

As the 2022 NBA Draft nears, the Thunder continue to have multiple avenues through it.

They’ve been linked to various players, trades up, down and even for already established young difference makers.

Brett Siegel, of Fastbreak, recently linked Oklahoma City as a potential landing spot for the Atlanta’s John Collins talents.

Per Siegel, “Atlanta is aggressively looking to move up from their No. 16 spot in this year’s draft and moving on from Collins could present the team with a clear path to do so, while also freeing up some cap space to utilize in free agency.”

Oklahoma City holds the twelfth overall selection, something Atlanta could covet in a potential move even higher, as well as countless veterans that could impact the Hawks winning chances next season.

“In regards to teams that could possibly be interested in moving a higher pick in this year’s draft for John Collins, sources said the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder have all been in contact with Atlanta.”

The X-year-old Collins at his peak has been a fringe star, averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Most recently, he was growing frustrated with his dwindling role, averaging just 16.2 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game.

Midway through his short career, Collins came on as a floor-spacer, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc at just over three attempts per game. If OKC potentially misses out on Jabari Smith Jr. in the draft, Collins would give an immediate infusion of size and shooting prowess.

