Skip to main content

Thunder Linked to Atlanta’s John Collins Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City has been linked as a potential suitor for Hawks forward John Collins.

Thunder Linked to Atlanta’s John Collins Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

As the 2022 NBA Draft nears, the Thunder continue to have multiple avenues through it.

They’ve been linked to various players, trades up, down and even for already established young difference makers.

Brett Siegel, of Fastbreak, recently linked Oklahoma City as a potential landing spot for the Atlanta’s John Collins talents.

Per Siegel, “Atlanta is aggressively looking to move up from their No. 16 spot in this year’s draft and moving on from Collins could present the team with a clear path to do so, while also freeing up some cap space to utilize in free agency.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City holds the twelfth overall selection, something Atlanta could covet in a potential move even higher, as well as countless veterans that could impact the Hawks winning chances next season.

“In regards to teams that could possibly be interested in moving a higher pick in this year’s draft for John Collins, sources said the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder have all been in contact with Atlanta.”

The X-year-old Collins at his peak has been a fringe star, averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Most recently, he was growing frustrated with his dwindling role, averaging just 16.2 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game.

Midway through his short career, Collins came on as a floor-spacer, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc at just over three attempts per game. If OKC potentially misses out on Jabari Smith Jr. in the draft, Collins would give an immediate infusion of size and shooting prowess.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Lu Dort
News

Keeping Dort Makes Sense for Chemistry and Consistency

By Chris Becker2 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder Projected to Select Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng in ESPN Mock Draft Special

By Ben Creider6 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

2022 NBA Draft: Top Lottery Prospects

By Inside The Thunder Staff8 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Magic Shake Things Up at No. 1 Overall

By Inside The Thunder Staff9 hours ago
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Draft Coverage

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Upside in Round Two

By Derek Parker23 hours ago
Tre Mann
Draft Coverage

Why Tre Mann is an Underrated Piece of Oklahoma City's Future

By Ross LovelaceJun 21, 2022
Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: ESPN's Givony Predicts Two Huge Lottery Swings for OKC

By Derek ParkerJun 21, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder: Trade-Up Options With No. 34 Pick

By Ben CreiderJun 21, 2022