Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season.

The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.



Throughout the next couple quarters, the Thunder battled back, but never got over the hump, as they got as close as four points away from the Timberwolves, but never took a lead.

The Thunder have been struck by injuries, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out an hour before the game started, and Josh Giddey was ruled out with a right ankle sprain in the third quarter. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were the other two inactive Thunder players. Before Giddey was ruled out, the Thunder had the game within 10 points, but a big fourth quarter from the Timberwolves buried the Thunder.

Fortunately for the Thunder, they put a late-game push to make the final score look more respectable.

Playing with a banged up roster, Lu Dort led the Thunder on the offensive end with 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting. He converted two of his seven 3-point attempts. This was his first game of the season with 20 or more points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was the Thunder’s next-best performer with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 25 minutes of action.

The best +/- was owned by Mike Muscala, who was a +10 in 11 minutes of action that ended in a quick 11 points.

The game overall was sloppy on the offensive end, which was expected with the absence of their best offensive producer in Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jaylin Williams was able to make his NBA debut, which quickly turned into a drawn charge, which was the first of many drawn in his career.

Anthony Edwards proved to be a problem for the Thunder, as he totaled 22 points in 33 minutes played. The Thunder were also out-rebounded 60-49.

Every active player for the Thunder saw the court tonight, with most of them getting first quarter minutes.

The Thunder will get the opportunity to put this game behind them and look forward to their next game against the Los Angeles Clippers at home.

