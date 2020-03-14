Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

In case you missed it the Thunder has issued a statement and a list of details for fans who bought tickets to Wednesday night's game with the Jazz. While there is no clear policy from the team or the NBA as to whether there will be a refund to season ticket holders the Thunder does not want you to pay for a game that was not played.

Here is the list of details from the team's website.

The Thunder will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, group ticket buyers and other fans who purchased directly from the team. We are working through a variety of options and will work closely with the NBA over the next few days to determine appropriate next steps. As a general rule, it is the team’s goal that fans will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played.



For fans who purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster on a single game basis, they may contact Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-653-8000. We recommend having your seat location, contact information, and method of payment available at the time of your call. Fans may also hold onto their tickets until it is determined if or when the game will be rescheduled.

For fans who purchased tickets from a source other than directly from the Thunder or Ticketmaster, we recommend you contact the seller directly. Since the only authorized seller of Thunder tickets is Ticketmaster, we are unable to comment on the policies of other unauthorized resellers.

As for future games that could be postponed the Thunder will contact account holders directly. The team is also asking for your patience as everything NBA is fluid.