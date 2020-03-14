InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

Erik Gee

In case you missed it the Thunder has issued a statement and a list of details for fans who bought tickets to Wednesday night's game with the Jazz. While there is no clear policy from the team or the NBA as to whether there will be a refund to season ticket holders the Thunder does not want you to pay for a game that was not played. 

Here is the list of details from the team's website. 

  • The Thunder will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, group ticket buyers and other fans who purchased directly from the team. We are working through a variety of options and will work closely with the NBA over the next few days to determine appropriate next steps. As a general rule, it is the team’s goal that fans will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played.
  • For fans who purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster on a single game basis, they may contact Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-653-8000. We recommend having your seat location, contact information, and method of payment available at the time of your call. Fans may also hold onto their tickets until it is determined if or when the game will be rescheduled.
  • For fans who purchased tickets from a source other than directly from the Thunder or Ticketmaster, we recommend you contact the seller directly. Since the only authorized seller of Thunder tickets is Ticketmaster, we are unable to comment on the policies of other unauthorized resellers.

As for future games that could be postponed the Thunder will contact account holders directly. The team is also asking for your patience as everything NBA is fluid.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A Thunder spokesperson says the team did not want to use the limited number of kits the state of Oklahoma had to test themselves.

Erik Gee

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Adam Silver says he made the call to postpone the Thunder/Jazz game on Wednesday after talking with Clay Bennett and Sam Presti.

Erik Gee

Jazz Land in Utah

The Jazz is back in Utah, but it's not clear if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were on the charter flight back to Salt Lake City.

Erik Gee

NBA Owners Want Silver to Re-Evaluate in 30 Days

NBA Owners are encouraging Adam Silver to re-evaluate the NBA's Situation in 30 Days.

Erik Gee

The Impact of the NBA's Decision to Suspend Play

Donovan Mitchell test positive for COVID-19, plus the impacts of the NBA's decision to suspend play.

Erik Gee

Jazz Out of Quarantine

The Utah Jazz have been released from the Peake.

Erik Gee

NBA Suspends Season

The NBA is suspending its season after Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Postponed

The Jazz and Thunder are postponed as Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee