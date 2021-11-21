Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Back in Rhythm After Shooting Slump

    After a poor stretch shooting the ball, Thunder guard Josh Giddey is getting back into his rhythm.
    Author:

    At just the age of 19-years-old, Josh Giddey has plenty of time to find his footing in the NBA.

    Luckily for Oklahoma City, he's already learning to bounce back from a slumpAfter a below average stint shooting the ball, he’s already back on track and back in rhythm.

    In a five game stretch following a close loss to the Clippers, Giddey averaged just 6.3 points on 28% shooting from the field. He also shot just 20 percent from three on 4.0 attempts per game.

    There wasn’t cause for concern, as Giddey’s other stats were there: 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

    Giddey played one season in the NBL, something he thought was extremely beneficial to his quick start in the NBA.

    “Australia is a physical league. That’s one of the reasons I chose the NBL over college, to play against grown men,” Giddey said. “Which for me was better than playing against other kids in college. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.”

    Recommended for You

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets

    In the NBL, Giddey got off to a self-proclaimed slow start, but eventually started to see the ball go through the net more and more.

    He didn’t have a slow NBA start, but has been streaky scoring the basketball this season.

    In his last three games, he’s bounced back well from his slump, averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

    “It was good to see the ball go through the ring,” Giddey said following his latest performance. The guard hit three straight 3-pointers in an effort to help the Thunder crawl back into the game.

    Giddey will look to continue to build on his past performances against the Hawks, the last matchup of a three-game road trip. OKC takes on Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Back in Rhythm After Shooting Slump

    48 seconds ago
    Kenrich Williams, Boston Celtics
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Loss in Boston

    5 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
    News

    Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Three Projected Playoff Teams

    9 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
    News

    Tatum, Schroder Help Celtics Stave Off Thunder

    20 hours ago
    Lu Dort, Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Plays Boston on Second Night of Back-to-Back

    Nov 20, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
    News

    Top Performers From Thunder's Near Victory Over the Reigning Champion Bucks

    Nov 20, 2021
    Lu Dort, Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
    News

    Oklahoma City Building the Defensive Foundation of a Winner

    Nov 20, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Lu Dort, Milwaukee Bucks
    News

    Bucks Outlast Resilient Thunder Effort On Friday Night

    Nov 19, 2021