Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Back in Rhythm After Shooting Slump

After a poor stretch shooting the ball, Thunder guard Josh Giddey is getting back into his rhythm.

At just the age of 19-years-old, Josh Giddey has plenty of time to find his footing in the NBA.

Luckily for Oklahoma City, he's already learning to bounce back from a slumpAfter a below average stint shooting the ball, he’s already back on track and back in rhythm.

In a five game stretch following a close loss to the Clippers, Giddey averaged just 6.3 points on 28% shooting from the field. He also shot just 20 percent from three on 4.0 attempts per game.

There wasn’t cause for concern, as Giddey’s other stats were there: 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Giddey played one season in the NBL, something he thought was extremely beneficial to his quick start in the NBA.

“Australia is a physical league. That’s one of the reasons I chose the NBL over college, to play against grown men,” Giddey said. “Which for me was better than playing against other kids in college. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.”

In the NBL, Giddey got off to a self-proclaimed slow start, but eventually started to see the ball go through the net more and more.

He didn’t have a slow NBA start, but has been streaky scoring the basketball this season.

In his last three games, he’s bounced back well from his slump, averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

“It was good to see the ball go through the ring,” Giddey said following his latest performance. The guard hit three straight 3-pointers in an effort to help the Thunder crawl back into the game.

Giddey will look to continue to build on his past performances against the Hawks, the last matchup of a three-game road trip. OKC takes on Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

