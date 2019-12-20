Thunder are Safe and Sound After Mall Shooting

Some scary moments for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Today members of the team, as well as Thunder staff, were at a private screening of a movie in Penn Square Mall when a shooting took place. Courtesy of Erik Horne at the Athletic, no members of the team or any of the other staff members were ever in danger. Thunder security was made aware immediately when the shooting happened and was safe during the entirety of the event.

All this a little less than 24 hours after the Thunder's 24 point comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies. If there is anything else to report we will keep you informed on Thunder Maven.

In other news, Deonte Burton is back with the Thunder. Burton had been spending time with the Oklahoma City Blue (G-league) since being suspended after a reported locker room altercation. Billy Donovan said last night that Burton's time with the Blue was about getting the chance to play. Donovan said the one-game suspension was over and done with and that Burton needed the opportunity to get quality minutes. Burton made the most of his time down in the G-league, averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

The Thunder welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Peake on Friday. The Suns are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 120-99 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City, on the other hand, became the first team in 20 years to overcome back to back games with 24-point plus deficits to pull off wins. Both Chris Paul and Billy Donovan say that the Thunder can't keep putting themselves into those situations if they want to be the team they believe they can be.

Thunder/Suns tomorrow at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.