    December 27, 2021
    Thunder Schedule: Moderate Four-Game Slate Lies Ahead for OKC

    A four-game slate, including one back-to-back lies ahead for Oklahoma City.
    The Thunder are on a bit of a hot-streak, winning four in their last five games, the latest being a win over the struggling Pelicans.

    After a light schedule last week, Oklahoma City has a moderately hard four-game slate ahead.

    Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

    Tuesday, Dec. 28: at Sacramento Kings 

    Darius Bazley, Sacramento Kings

    Currently holding the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference, Sacramento has struggled to even keep games competitive lately.

    They finished 0-3 in the last week, losing by a total of 56 in all three contests.

    Wednesday, Dec. 29: at Phoenix Suns 

    Chris Paul, LeBron James

    Despite a close loss to Golden State last week, Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the league.

    They’e 5-1 in their last six contests, including a 12-point win over Oklahoma City.

    Friday, Dec. 31: New York Knicks

    Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Nerlens Noel

    After a solid 2020-21 season, New York again finds itself struggling to churn out wins.

    They currently hold the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Sunday, Jan. 2: Dallas Mavericks

    Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

    The Mavericks have managed to stay competitive in the stout Western Conference this season, but hit a rough patch in the last week.

    They dropped their last two contests to the Bucks and Jazz, and will look to rebound against an easier schedule this week.

    The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

