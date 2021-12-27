Thunder Schedule: Moderate Four-Game Slate Lies Ahead for OKC

The Thunder are on a bit of a hot-streak, winning four in their last five games, the latest being a win over the struggling Pelicans.

After a light schedule last week, Oklahoma City has a moderately hard four-game slate ahead.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: at Sacramento Kings

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Currently holding the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference, Sacramento has struggled to even keep games competitive lately.

They finished 0-3 in the last week, losing by a total of 56 in all three contests.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: at Phoenix Suns

Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

Despite a close loss to Golden State last week, Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the league.

They’e 5-1 in their last six contests, including a 12-point win over Oklahoma City.

Friday, Dec. 31: New York Knicks

Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY Sports

After a solid 2020-21 season, New York again finds itself struggling to churn out wins.

They currently hold the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday, Jan. 2: Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks have managed to stay competitive in the stout Western Conference this season, but hit a rough patch in the last week.

They dropped their last two contests to the Bucks and Jazz, and will look to rebound against an easier schedule this week.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.