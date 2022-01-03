Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Thunder Schedule: Three-Game Slate Ahead of OKC

    A three-game slate, featuring back-to-back matchups against the Timberwolves, lies ahead of Oklahoma City.
    Oklahoma City saw a history-laden last week, but didn’t quite finish with the record they desired.

    Josh Giddey became the youngest ever to record a triple-double, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his player of the month stretch, but the Thunder finished the week 2-3, falling to the Kings, Suns and Mavericks.

    Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week:

    Tuesday, Jan. 5: at Minnesota Timberwolves

    Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

    Oklahoma City has yet to face Minnesota this season, but it’s safe to say they’ve overachieved relative to their past decade.

    At 16-19, the T-Wolves hold the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and are no longer a predetermined win on the schedule.

    Led by Karl Anthony-Towns, OKC will need to bring its A-game to

    Friday, Jan. 7: Minnesota Timberwolves

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Oklahoma City will face Minnesota again just a few days later, this time at home.

    The Thunder have played the same team twice in a row just once this season, losing both games to the Houston Rockets.

    Both games against the Timberwolves could have major implications on the playoffs and draft odds.

    Sunday, Jan. 9: Denver Nuggets

    Isaiah Roby, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

    Denver has had a bad case of the injury bug this season, but has remained a competitive 15-15 on the year.

    OKC has only seen Denver once, stifling the Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic for a 108-84 win.

    The Thunder will have to subdue Jokic again on Sunday to have any chance at a win.

    The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

