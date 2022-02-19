Thunder Still Searching for 3-Point Contest Winner

Despite a decent roster of former 3-point shooters, OKC has still yet to have a winner of the 3-point Contest.

The NBA has officially geared up for All-Star weekend.

The league’s best will participate in a number of challenges, including the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, the Dunk Contest and the All-Star game.

Amid a rebuilding phase, Oklahoma City’s only participate this year will be the most recent No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey, who will play in both the Rising Stars game as well as the Skills Challenge.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City again is without an All-Star for the second consecutive season, and won’t feature any players in the Dunk or Three-Point shooting contest.

Despite a decent history of three-point shooters including Kevin Durant, Paul George, James Harden and other, Oklahoma City has never had a Three-Point Contest winner.

Just two players have participated in the event since the team’s inception, George and Durant.

Durant participated in back-to-back seasons in 2010-11 and 2011-12. His first year, he failed to make it out of the first round despite prolific numbers in-season.

In his second try, Durant made it all the way to the Finals before being ousted in a tiebreaker by Minnesota’s Kevin Love.

George participated in the event in 2017-18. Despite a solid shooting year from George, he failed to advance past the first round.

The only player in the history of the franchise to win the event was Dale Ellis in 1989.

Following All-Star weekend, Oklahoma City will have 24 games left on its slate before likely heading into the offseason. After what was a successful 2021 NBA Draft, general manager Sam Presti and co. will continue to look for premier talent in the 2022 Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.