Thunder Waive Guard Rob Edwards

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived guard Rob Edwards on Monday following their second preseason contest.

Edwards spent one season with the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Blue in 15 games played last season.

Edwards played the latter half of his college career at Arizona State, playing one season with Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort.

The 6-foot-5 guard went undrafted out of Arizona State before signing with the Blue.

Through five summer league contests, Edwards averaged 11.2 points per game.

Edwards didn’t play in Oklahoma City’s opening preseason loss to the Hornets.

On Sunday against the Bucks, he finished with six points in four minutes played off the bench, hitting two of his three attempted 3-pointers.

OKC will need to continue to subtract from its current roster to get to the necessary 16 for the regular season.

A slew of players are expected to continue battling it out for the remaining spots, including Mamadi Diakite, DJ Wilson and Paul Watson Jr.

The Thunder will cap off their preseason slate with back to back 7 p.m. games against Denver on Oct. 13 and 14.

They’ll kick off their regular season on Oct. 20 with a n 8 p.m. contest against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

