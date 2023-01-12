Thunder’s Jalen Williams Looks Like an Early Steal From 2022 Draft

One of OKC’s rookies from the 2022 lottery is starting to look like a future star behind ultra efficiency.

Oklahoma City’s high-flying rookie is starting to receive more and more national attention.

Jalen Williams scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and made multiple head-turning plays in the Thunder’s first nationally televised game of the season. That’s been the story of Williams’ entire rookie campaign, though, efficient, smooth basketball.

Williams’ efforts are being rewarded, as the lottery pick is moving up the NBA’s Rookie Ladder. After a string of string performances, the Santa Clara product now sits at No. 5 in the Kia Rookie Ladder. He trails only Paolo Banchero, Bennidict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray.

“Williams’ versatile game and usage by coach Mark Daigneault has him poised to nail down an All-Rookie first-team spot, which would make him the first Thunder player to earn the distinction since Russell Westbrook in 2009,” NBA.com reads.

Oklahoma City has used some high draft picks on a couple illustrious players over the years. Williams making the All-Rookie First-Team would be quite the impressive feat.

Often times, rookies impress with flashes and potential, but Williams is displaying ultra-efficiency on the floor and disciplined athleticism. He takes everything to the rim and is looking to dunk the ball on any chance he gets, but his consistent midrange jumper is strikingly smooth. It looks very similar to that of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He’s already playing 27.8 minutes as a rookie and is now up to 11.6 points per game. Williams is shooting 51% from the floor. He’s struggled from behind the 3-point line, perhaps his one flaw to this point, but the potential is there in his 74% mark at the free throw line.

His fit next to Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey is the truly exciting piece to the puzzle, though. His off-ball prowess plus his aggressive mindset to score make for a unique and versatile rotation. Williams can guard a lot of different players, and a lot of different players can’t guard him.

