Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak

Oklahoma City will face the Warriors and the Rockets twice over their next four games.

Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season.

Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.

The first of the four will be Monday against Golden State in Oklahoma City.

The Warriors haven’t been as dominant as the team has been previously, but the offense is still lethal from beyond the arc.

The Thunder have the athletes to beat the Warriors, but the matchup is impressive. Lu Dort will be crucial for the two meetings against Golden State with his defensive presence. However, Dort did miss the Thunder’s last game due to an injury.

The OKC offense on the other hand has continued to improve and show they can hang with any team in the league constantly pushing top teams to the end.

The two games against the Warriors have a big impact on the standing as OKC looks to move back into the play-in game.

As for the back-to-back games against the Rockets, the Thunder have the chance to grab two wins and gain momentum to begin February.

The Rockets and Thunder meetings are always competitive and fierce as the rivalry grows. Houston is on pace to again be in position for the top draft pick. The Thunder and Rockets pair a load of young talent.

Jalen Green and Jabari Smith present unique challenges for the Thunder. The size of Smith could exploit the Thunder’s weakness of interior depth.

Despite the two difficult matchups for OKC’s next four games the Thunder are in a position to push the team forward and build momentum as the All-Star Break approaches.

