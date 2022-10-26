Top Five NBA Rookie Performances in Opening Week

The NBA’s newest crop is already making their mark on the league.

In the opening week, several 2022 NBA Draftees looked like bonafide stars, leading to dazzling debuts and fiery follow-ups.

Oklahoma City has had some bad luck thus far with its rookies: Chet Holmgren being deemed out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, and Jalen Williams suffering an orbital fracture just minutes into his debut. But a standard has certainly been set for successful rookie performances thus far this season.

NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner released the top five rookie performances so far:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

The top overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero already has a strong level of magnetization in the NBA.

Despite that, he’s already finished with several blistering performances in the league. While he may not be the Rookie of the Year Award leader thus far, his highs are unmatched.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

The highest draft pick since 1988, Mathurin looks every bit the part of an NBA star so far.

Outside of an inefficient most recent game, Mathurin has been one of the best players on courts that include several All-Star caliber players.

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

Despite an inefficient start to the year, something several experts expected, Smith Jr. holds incredible potential.

At his best, a 21-point performance in a win over the Jazz, Smith Jr. looked like a future superstar.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

14 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assists

One of the more incredible physical specimens the NBA Draft has seen in years, Duren was expected to be a high-impact play out the gate.

At just 18-years-old, he posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, five of which were offensive, and an assist.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

So far, fifth overall pick Ivey has been as advertised. He has elite athleticism and burst, all of which has carried over into the NBA.

His fit with former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham hasn’t been seamless thus far, and yet he’s still managed to impact the Pistons chances.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.