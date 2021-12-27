Top OKC Blue "Call-Up" Contenders Under Hardship Exception for Thunder

With Sam Presti keen on 3-and-D wings, Frazier Jr. fits the bill for his checklist.

Frazier Jr. has been on the brink of NBA play for the latter part of his career. Following a successful junior year at Tulane, the Orlando Magic swooped up the 6-foot-6 wing with the 35th selection in the 2018 Draft. Post-signing, Frazier Jr.’s skillset had been relegated to the G League – holding the wing back to a lowly 23 NBA appearances across two seasons.

In 13 appearances with the Blue this season, Frazier Jr. has placed a bounceback year, tallying averages of 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. In his 22.1-minute cut, the 25-year-old has shot 39.2% from distance on 3.4 attempts a night.

Frazier Jr.’s 6-foot-6 frame, coupled with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, has made the wing a defensive nightmare for shooting guards and small forwards to this point, and with 1.3 steals per game – there’s proof to the pudding. In addition, Frazier Jr.’s promising catch-and-shoot play has made him a two-way threat, highlighted by a 27-point outing in his second start.

Frazier Jr. won’t wow audiences with posterizer finishes or an ankle-breaking handle, but the wing provides low-maintenance production that every team could use more of. With a solid foundation of the defensive end, a reputable three-ball, and a growing role as a cutter, a 10-day flyer from Presti would be right up his alley. With high praise for “3-and-D” prospects and a do-it-all piece in Kenrich Williams on hand, trying to materialize another Swiss-Army knife could be in the conversation.

In his last two seasons post-Orlando, Frazier Jr. has latched onto a bench role for the Oklahoma City Blue – and he’s begun to climb the franchise’s rungs.

Frazier Jr. has been much of an enigma in the Blue’s time in the bubble as the wing played in just two-thirds of games, but as of recent, the former Green Wave has been given the green light within the Blue’s system.