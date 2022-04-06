Top Performers: Jaylen Hoard Impresses as Trio of OKC Blue Members Star Versus Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Blue missed the playoffs this season, but they practically beat an NBA team on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are blue-blooded.

After signing, as subsequently starting, two 10-day players Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94.

In terms of lottery slotting, Tuesday’s victory moves the Thunder just a half-game removed from the fifth-best lottery odds and one game away from a top-three entrance.

The Thunder’s “bench mob,” heavily infused with G League talent, ended the contest on a 26-4 hot streak to surmount a deficit that stood as large as 19 points.

Portland held a strong grasp on the game, nearly leading wire-to-wire for the first 40 minutes of run. However, their 2-of-14 egg in the closing 10 minutes pushed them away from the promised land.

Led by Keon Johnson, who tallied 18 points, the Trail Blazers churned out four double-digit scorers. Six of Oklahoma City’s seven players placed in double figures, with the only exception being Lindy Waters III. He played for just four minutes.

Here were the top performers from Tuesday’s contest:

Jaylen Hoard Alonzo Adams / USA Today Jaylen Hoard’s last name speaks for itself. After posting a 20-rebound effort in his return to the NBA ranks last Friday, Hoard dropped the ball in his last contest – finishing the game with four points off the bench. Tuesday night, he snagged the ball, and he put it straight into the basket. Playing 46 minutes in the evening, Hoard saw zero wear-and-tear producing a colossal stat line of 24 points and 21 rebounds, doing so on an 11-of-17 shooting clip. Similar to last week’s venture, his 20-point, 20-rebound game marks the seventh time in Thunder history such stats have been recorded. Leading into his 10-day contract, Hoard had refined himself as a finisher at the G League level and had risen to the occasion of playing full-time center. Back at his standard place at the four, Hoard’s physicality around the cup has trumped his matchups while on the glass, his experience at the five has made him hyperactive – gunning towards any loose change. Call him a penny pincher, he ended the night with five putbacks in the game. For Jaylen Hoard – he’s been fighting for another crack at the league. Over the last week, his effort has permeated the Paycom. On his current 10-day deal, Hoard has become a late-season darling, averaging 13.0 points and 15.0 rebounds while shooting 58.6% (17-of-29) from the field. Zavier Simpson Alonzo Adams / USA Today Captain Hook steered the ship Tuesday evening. Zavier Simpson signed with the Thunder eight hours before tip-off. Yet, he looked like a natural. At the helm, Simpson started his first-career game, rattling out 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists across 44 minutes. In early March, Simpson garnered some national buzz for his astute right-handed skyhook, a move that’s been seemingly phased out of the game. Upon his signing, the question arose if the 6-foot guard could carry over his hook shot to the big leagues. He could. After opening the game with a traditional layup, Simpson got the entire Thunder bench off their seats swishing a 10-foot hook shot – and never looked back. Simpson sunk three of his five shots off the hook on Tuesday, reinstating that he’s called “Captain Hook” for a reason. Simpson played a proficient role with the Oklahoma City Blue this season. In his NBA debut, he lived up to the hype. Simpson shied from the ball a good deal to open the game. But, when he was his natural self in the halfcourt – points tacked onto the board. Georgios Kalaitzakis Alonzo Adams / USA Today Thunder GM Sam Presti threw a significant curveball signing Georgios Kalaitzakis on Tuesday. Though early, the move looks to be a home run. Thrust into the starting lineup, Kalaitzakis looked completely out of his element to start the game with six turnovers by halftime. Once he got out of the tunnel, he was a different player, and the Trail Blazers were not prepared for it. In the evening, Kalaitzakis capped the night with 17 points and three steals in 43 minutes. The 23-year-old was shaky from the field, shooting 6-of-13 overall; however, he delivered in the clutch. Kalaitzakis practically played shootaround for the Blue this season, hardly being contested on threes. The sagging-off strategy worked as he shot a mere 24.1% on threes. He flipped the page in this game, sinking back-to-back trifectas to cut the lead to six in what carved out their victory. The Greek is still extremely raw offensively as he’s failed to establish true consistency from the line or distance. However, his lanky 6-foot-7 frame makes him an intriguing defensive specialist moving forward.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.