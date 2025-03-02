Two OKC Thunder Players Selected in First Three Picks of 2022 Redraft
The Oklahoma City Thunder hit a home run in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Sam Presti and company didn't knock a solo shot over the wall, though. The Thunder hit a two-run bomb, selecting both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in the same class.
Even though Holmgren has had to deal with two significant injuries early in his career, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 class has lived up to expectations when he is on the court. In 17 games this season, Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.
The standout big man suffered an ankle injury in Oklahoma City's most recent contest, however, and may be forced to miss more time.
Williams earned the first All-Star berth of his career this season, and is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Both players have served as crucial pieces in Thunder's impressive 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns and appear to be up-and-coming stars in the NBA. In a recent episode of the Group Chat podcast, the show's hosts redrafted the 2022 class, selecting both Holmgren and Williams in the top three.
Two of the show's hosts, Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney, picked Holmgren with the No. 2 pick behind Paolo Banchero, while the third host, Wosny Lambre, selected Williams second. Verrier and Mahoney picked Williams third and Holmgren was No. 3 for Lambre.
"I think for me, it's the idea that the Thunder could just go out and get Hartenstein," Lambre said. "It's not the end of the world that Chet Holmgren doesn't play an entire season. It's because they were able to go out and effectively get a replacement center. ... Ultimately, I don't think you could do that with what J-Dub does. I don' think you could just go out in the offseason and ... supplement what J-Dub does, even around Shai. I'm just going to go out in the market and get an All-Star wing in his 20s."
Williams has served as the Thunder's primary No. 2 option on offense this season after Holmgren missed a big chunk of the season with a hip injury, and has proved to be a versatile defender. Regardless of which player is more valuable or harder to replace, Oklahoma City is fortunate to have both in its arsenal.
