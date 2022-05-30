Vasilije Micic Rumored to Be Interested in NBA Jump, Thunder Would Likely Need to Trade Draft Rights

The Vasilije Micic rumors have been green lit for a second season in Bricktown.

As discussed by BasketNews’ writer Donatas Urbonas on the “Urbonas” podcast, he mentioned that former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic is pondering the idea of joining NBA ranks. However, the expectation is that it would not be in Oklahoma City.

Micic, age 28, entered the Thunder’s radar in December of 2020, when the franchise acquired the guard’s draft rights as part of a larger package that sent Al Horford to Oklahoma City. Micic, who was selected 54th in 2014, was initially nothing more than a throw-in for that deal; but his value has skyrocketed upon his rights being dealt.

The 6-foot-5 guard has emerged as one of the best players overseas since joining Anadolu Efes in the EuroLeague. In his tenure, he collected EuroLeague MVP honors in 2021, netted a championship in 2021, and helped to defend his title this season, highlighted by a game-winning three in the semifinals.

Alongside Micic, former first-round pick Shane Larkin has helped form one of the top duos outside of NBA ranks. However, with Larkin entering free agency this season and Micic carrying an opt-out clause – the Thunder will be monitoring the situation.

The situation regarding Micic is very similar to last season. Micic has solidified himself as one of the premier players overseas while the Oklahoma City Thunder, who own his rights, are amidst an ongoing rebuild. With the Thunder carrying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Theo Maledon under contract, it’s hard to envision Micic receiving a suitable role in the rotation. And, as aforementioned, it looks as if Micic would like to be in a different situation if he were to make the jump to the league.

Micic carries a plethora of skills Sam Presti has actively been searching for since undergoing the roster rebuild. He’s one of the top passers overseas as his blend of cross-court passes, no-look passes, and kick outs on drives makes him a perfect player to slip into Oklahoma City’s rotation. Off-the-ball, he’s also shown some promise from distance shooting a career 37.0% and 83.8% at the charity stripe.

In any potential transaction, it’s hard to envision the Thunder generating a “bidding war” of sorts for Micic. Although the guard would add upgrades to any prospective backcourt, it’s ultimately Micic and his agency controlling all of the leverage. If Micic would like to make the jump to the NBA ranks, they’ll need to work hand in hand with the Thunder in order to place him in a suitable environment. However, Micic could just as easily return to Anadolu Efes. If he doesn’t feel confident in playing for Oklahoma City, or whomever nets his draft rights, there’s no pressure to make the leap to the NBA – he’s a superstar under his current gig.

From a front-office perspective, if traded, Micic is a player who I believe could generate buzz for a second-round selection or two. Though the guard would undoubtedly help playoff teams, his current situation with Anadolu Efes practically makes him an unrestricted free agent. The Oklahoma City Thunder would need to send his draft rights to a place he’s comfortable with. That dynamic makes any return for Micic move of a thank you gesture than anything else, especially if Micic’s list of destinations is meager.

